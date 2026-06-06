Ronda Rousey Responds to Becky Lynch Once Believing She Could Compete in MMA

Brock Lesnar and CM Punk had varying degrees of success crossing over from pro wrestling to MMA. How would Becky Lynch have fared after crossing paths with Ronda Rousey in WWE?

The worlds of WWE and UFC are more interconnected than ever, with both companies under the TKO umbrella. While there have been many crossovers over the last couple of decades, few have proven successful. Despite that, even Becky Lynch at one time briefly considered stepping into the octagon.

On the latest episode of What's Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, Becky Lynch reflected upon her rivalry with Ronda Rousey in WWE and admitted for a short period of time, she thought about entering the world of MMA.

Becky Lynch thought about doing MMA briefly after working with Ronda Rousey in WWE

"Wrestling her, there was one time when she beat me up, and I remember thinking, not because I could fight back, but I was like, 'Oh, I can take a beating. Maybe I could go into MMA? I think I can take it.' But then, that lasted one week," Becky Lynch said with a laugh.

Ronda Rousey, who successfully returned to the octagon last month for MVP promotions, defeating MMA legend Gina Carano in less than 20 seconds, caught wind of Lynch's comments on Instagram and offered a hilarious response, posting:

"Lmao what she doesn't realize is that I was very very nice to her *crying laughing emoji,*" Ronda Rousey said in a post.

Ronda Rousey reveals why she never got a singles match with Becky Lynch in WWE

Despite all their interactions in WWE, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch only competed against each other once in WWE. In the first-ever women's main event match at WrestleMania 35 that also involved Charlotte Flair.

Last month, Ronda Rousey spoke with The Takedown on SI about a wide variety of subjects. While discussing her rivalry with Becky Lynch, Rousey revealed she laid out a whole presentation that would have led to a singles match with Lynch and why that never came to fruition.

"After WrestleMania, I literally printed out a whole presentation for them, for me and Becky — the singles match," Rousey said. "How we would do it, how we would plan it out and rehearse these things and have them woven throughout the show. To do something really exceptional and new. And then Vince and them were like, 'oh yeah, this is a great idea, this is great.' Then I went and had my baby, I came back, and they were like, well, we talked about that a year ago."

Ronda Rousey | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

You can read more about WWE's bait and switching Rousey to return to the company for a singles match with Lynch by clicking here.

Despite recently appearing for AEW at Revolution earlier this year, Rousey has made it clear that her days inside the squared circle, and the octagon for that matter, are behind her.