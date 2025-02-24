Roxanne Perez Discusses The WWE ID Program, Praises Kylie Rae And Zayda Steel
Roxanne Perez has seemingly made the successful jump from WWE developmental to the main roster, as she qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match this coming weekend in Toronto.
The 23-year-old signed with WWE in 2022, having spent a couple of years in Ring of Honor. In fact, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T said Perez is the ideal mold for a prospective WWE talent.
The path from the independent wrestling scene to WWE has been difficult at times for some talent, but WWE introduced the WWE ID program several months ago in an attempt to streamline the process. Perez was asked about that program on a media call Monday ahead of the pay-per-view.
"I think it's so awesome," the former NXT Women's Champion said.
"It's really really awesome to see all these athletes come in, these DI athletes that have been very successful in whatever sport they've worked their whole lives in. But I also think that it's really awesome to see all these independent wrestling talent that have put in all the work for their specific sport."
Perez would go on to give a shoutout to a couple of women in particular who are signed to the program.
"I think it's so cool to see all these women, I know Zayda Steel is part of that program. Kylie Rae. Those are two girls that I think are so talented, so awesome," she said. "So it's really cool to see all of these independent wrestlers get the opportunities now. I think it's going to be great for the Performance Center."
