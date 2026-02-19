Royce Keys Details Massive Goals For WWE Career

Royce Keys was a major surprise at this year's WWE Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

Now that he is in the WWE as a full-time performer, the work really begins. Why? Because Keys has massive goals that he wants to achieve as a WWE Superstar. If he achieves them, he'll be one of the biggest stars the company has ever had.

During an interview with Stephanie McMahon on the What's Your Story podcast, Keys detailed his goals for his WWE run.

“I got so many goals I want to do here. I want to become a champion. I want to become a legend. I want to be in the Hall of Fame. I want to be remembered as one of the most dominant and feared competitors." Royce Keys

Royce Keys and Cody Rhodes | WWE

Royce Keys says his honeymoon phase in WWE is over

Royce, formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs in AEW, also told McMahon that he believes his honeymoon phase is over in WWE. He opened up to McMahon about the responsibility he feels as part of the company and what that responsibility means for the people he supports in his family.

"The moment I had talks about coming here and signing here, this isn't a one-off," Keys said. "This isn't me, like, ‘Hey, I'm a WWE superstar now. Let me gloat.’ No. I still have to work. It took me years to get here. Honeymoon phase is over. Let’s get with it. Let's do work. I got people that depend on me. I got people that I can't let down. I got people I take care of. So if I fail, they don't eat. I'm not about to have that on my conscience and shoulders."

In AEW, Keys held gold on more than one occasion. First, he became TNT Champion during his time with the Team Taz faction. Later in his run with the company, he won the AEW World Trios Championships with The Opps. The Opps lost those titles to Jet Speed and Adam Page ahead of Keys leaving the company for WWE.

Keys had a memorable WWE debut at this year's Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, being a surprise entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match. Initially, Keys appeared as "Powerhouse Hobbs," but then his presentation shifted to Royce Keys.

During the match, Keys went toe-to-toe with some of WWE's biggest stars. He eliminated former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest from the match before getting tossed over the top rope and out of the match by Bronson Reed.

