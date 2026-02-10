Major Update on AJ Styles' WWE Contract Status

Why did AJ Styles' WWE in-ring career end so early in 2026?

For several months, The Phenomenal One made it abundantly clear that this year would be his last as an active in-ring competitor. So when his WWE career ended in January at the hands of Gunther at the Royal Rumble, many fans were left in shock and disbelief, as they were not yet ready to say good-bye.

The WWE contract status of AJ Styles has been a hot topic in recent weeks, and we finally have an update on where things stand between the two sides.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, AJ Styles and WWE did discuss a new contract for 2026. However, as the Royal Rumble quickly approached, a deal was not reached, and the decision was made to go with the Gunther match-up.

Despite that, Johnson reports that the two sides are still in discussions regarding AJ's potential future with the company. Although, as of this writing, a new deal hasn't been confirmed.

What happens if AJ Styles' WWE contract expires?

If AJ Styles' WWE contract concludes before the two sides come to terms on a new deal, he would be free and clear to listen to potential outside offers to compete again this year. However, Johnson says there has been no indication that Styles is looking to return to the ring in the near future.

AJ Styles | WWE

This could potentially open the door for companies like All Elite Wrestling and TNA Wrestling to swoop in and lock Styles in for some dates before the year concludes, and AJ was very vocal last year over his desire to work a match with Frankie Kazarian in TNA.

On the flip side, several potential dream matches are waiting for Styles in AEW. Just the thought of Styles stepping into the ring with the likes of Kenny Omega or Will Ospreay is enough to leave fans salivating over the possibilities.

While our time left with AJ Styles is likely very short, there's no shortage of potential great matches to take place in 2026. But if he's only open to competing one more time, the answer is very clear.

Will Ospreay | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Will Ospreay has made it well known in recent years just how much he appreciates AJ Styles and his contributions to professional wrestling. The Aerial Assassin has even added AJ's Styles Clash and Phenomenal Forearm into his move set as a tribute to the legend.

We don't have much longer to see AJ compete against the best in the world. While it seems early in the year, 2026 will be over before we know it. Many will agree that AEW needs to bend over backwards to make this dream match a reality, should the opportunity to book it present itself.

