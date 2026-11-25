WWE is celebrating The Rock and his 30 years with the company this weekend at Survivor Series. The Rock announced he'll be at the event to thank fans for their support during his pro wrestling career.

Royce Keys has warned him not to get involved in the show more than that.

Keys will be a central figure at Survivor Series. He and his 946 faction will take on The Bloodline inside of WarGames. Both factions have been at war for months, and that feud will finally come to a head inside one massive cage and two rings on Saturday in Houston.

The Rock | The CW Network

The Rock has Bloodline ties. Just like Reigns, The Usos, and the rest of the faction, Rock is part of the Anoa'i family tree that has impacted the wrestling industry for decades.

The Rock has been on The Bloodline's before. The last time he wrestled a match for WWE, he teamed with Roman Reigns and defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match at WrestleMania 40.

Royce Keys issues a warning to The Rock

Royce Keys wants The Rock to leave that allegiance alone this weekend. During an appearance on Sportscenter this week, Keys warned The Rock not to get involved with 946's business.

“He’s the most electrifying man in sports entertainment, so I expect the roof to blow off that place," Keys said of The Rock appearing this weekend. "30 years of The Rock, celebrating him, definitely a game changer. WWE wouldn’t be what it is today without The Rock. I just hope he knows his place, just let this thing between The Bloodline and 946 get down."

Royce Keys has turned into a major star for WWE since joining the company earlier this year. He initially joined the SmackDown brand, but a feud with Jacob Fatu lit the match for what is set to go down on Saturday. Keys was taken out by The Bloodline, but returned with a vengeance with his own faction for revenge.

Keys has declared that once 946 wins inside of WarGames, he'll be first in line to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. WWE is headed to Australia for the Wrestlepalooza PLE in December. Reigns vs. Keys is a marquee match for that event. The Royal Rumble is also on the horizon and would be a reasonable place for Reigns and Keys to finally settle their feud.

WWE Survivor Series airs live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally on Saturday night. Announced matches include both the men's and women's WarGames matches, Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship, and Team USA vs. Team Mexico in a traditional Survivor Series elimination match.