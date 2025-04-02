Rusev Reportedly Set To Return To WWE
Another former AEW talent is on their way back to WWE, and this time, it's a homecoming.
PWInsider reports former AEW TNT Champion Miro is returning to WWE, and he was present at WWE headquarters in Connecticut on Wednesday. The move has been long-speculated, especially since he received his release from AEW earlier this year alongside a slew of other talents such as Rey Fenix, Ricky Starks, and Malakai Black.
Fenix is set to debut in WWE this month, Starks is in NXT, while Black is also expected to make his return to the company shortly.
Miro was with WWE from 2010 through 2020, first as "Alexander Rusev" before having his name shortened to just "Rusev." He was one of WWE's most successful United States Champions of his era, and faced John Cena at WrestleMania 31 in one of the card's biggest matches. It would ultimately turn out to be a losing effort.
MORE: Pat McAfee Facing Potential Legal Action After Comments On Viral Affair Rumor
He bounced around the card throughout his WWE tenure, eventually teaming with Aiden English and forming the highly-popular "Rusev Day" gimmick. He would ultimately be released by the company in 2020 as part of a major cost-cutting measure by the company, ending up in AEW.
While he found early success as TNT Champion there, his run would be mostly derailed due to injuries and not appearing on television. He last wrestled at AEW Worlds End 2023, where he faced current WWE talent Andrade.
His real-life wife C.J. Perry, formerly known as Lana, was reportedly not with him during his visit.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Peacock Premieres New Trailer For WrestleMania 9 Documentary 'Becoming A Spectacle'
WWE 2K25 Video Game Franchise To Be Available On Nintendo Switch 2
Bret Hart Slams AEW Wrestlers As "Actors" And "Pretenders"
Mick Foley Shows Off Damage From Pretty Serious Looking Car Accident