Sami Zayn Explains Why He Won’t Fully Commit to Turning Heel

Sami Zayn believes being referred to as a heel in WWE right now is an over simplification.

The last few months of WWE SmackDown have been a trying time for Sami Zayn. After failing to win the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble, Zayn began lashing out at people like Cody Rhodes backstage as he tried to find his place on the card.

Zayn was able to secure a spot on the WrestleMania 42 card by defeating Carmelo Hayes for the United States Championship. This didn't sit well with the WWE Universe, who were hoping to see Melo get his WrestleMania moment in Las Vegas.

Sami Zayn | WWE

Zayn's title reign was short-lived as he dropped the title to Trick Williams at the Showcase of the Immortals. From there, Zayn has pretty much gone off the deep end and viciously attacked a Gingerbread mannequin on SmackDown last week, seemingly solidifying his heel turn.

Or so we thought.

Sami Zayn doesn't believe he's fully turned heel

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently spoke with the Toronto Sun. When one of the interviewers said it was safe to assume Zayn had fully turned heel after attacking the Gingerbread Man last week, Zayn pushed back, saying he doesn't believe that's true.

"Well, first, I'll disagree with your statement that I've fully turned heel here," Sami Zayn said. "I don't think I have. I think I'm trying to play this one a little different, because it's kind of this one is kind of different. We're kind of writing these reactions, which are kind of different week to week.

"So I had this idea for a slight kind of character shift that would be a little kind of outside the box, that would kind of split the audience a little bit. But sometimes things just don't work out exactly how you envision it, and sometimes you think you're going to be somewhere on the timeline, and you're not. You know what I mean?

"Maybe I'm being a little vague here about it, but all this to say I still think there's a ways to go, and it could still go in a number of different ways, which I find very interesting and kind of refreshing. Although, to be fair, if you kick a mannequin Gingerbread Man below the belt, I know that might upset some people, because people want to have fun."

Sami Zayn doesn't view Trick Williams as a typical babyface

Zayn would go on to explain the dynamics of heels and babyfaces in professional wrestling, noting that at this stage of his career, he knows what he wants to see from both sides of the coin. Zayn would shift his attention to his WrestleMania 42 and upcoming Backlash opponent, Trick Williams, stating that he doesn't believe you can consider Williams a full-blown good guy.

"I don't think Trick Williams is a full-blown -- even though he's getting really great reactions. I don't know if I would call him a full-blown good guy, or babyface or whatever," Sami Zayn said. "But certainly he's getting these huge cheers, and what's gotten him cheered is maybe not the same thing that's gotten me cheered in the past.

"So I do think everybody has their unique qualities, both on the good side or bad side of the spectrum, that are going to be unique to them. But overall, I think we sometimes overthink it. What makes someone good? What makes someone bad? I think there's some universal traits that we all understand and you do your best to embody it."

Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams | WWE

Sami Zayn likes giving WWE fans a choice

As for not fully committing to turning heel, Zayn would wrap things up by explaining his desire to give the fans a choice, which he thinks makes things more fun in the grand scheme of things.

"So I think this kind of polarizing thing, and talking about my fans, like the ride or die fans that haven't turned their back on me or whatever, that kind of stuff, I just think there's something fun there," Sami Zayn said. "And I like giving fans a choice, like you can be on either side of the fence a little bit.

"But again, we'll kind of see, because everything is kind of organically unfolding. So we'll see where things land. But I don't think I've fully committed or fully embraced the dark side, as you would maybe put it."