Senior WWE Writer And Producer Announces Departure On Instagram
NXT Senior Writer and Producer, Jim Smallman, is no longer with WWE. Smallman announced the news in a social media post on Instagram.
"Yesterday was my last day as part of the NXT creative team, as I resigned from my position as Senior Writer / Producer in order to move back to the UK and be a better dad to my two children," Smallman wrote in the post. "This was an incredibly difficult decision as I was lucky enough to work with some of the most talented and excellent human beings on the planet, and yesterday was a very emotional day as I said goodbye - for now - to so many great friends. Alas, it is impossible to be a good dad from 4000 miles away and some personal health issues last year put that into sharp focus. It’s time to head home and make up for lost time."
Smallman joined WWE as a producer for NXT UK in 2018. According to his post, he wrote 216 episodes of NXT UK, 150 episode of NXT Level Up, and 190 episodes of NXT.
