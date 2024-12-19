WWE Rumored To Be Introducing Another New Championship
Is there yet another new WWE championship coming our way?
According to a report by WrestleVotes, the creative team at WWE has been in discussions about creating a new 'Tribal Chief Championship' for the ongoing Bloodline storyline.
Sources indicate WWE has discussed introducing a Tribal Chief Championship into the storyline between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, similar to the People’s Championship presented to The Rock at WrestleMania earlier this year.- WrestleVotes
The battle for Bloodline supremacy is set to culminate on the January 6 premier of Monday Night Raw on Netflix when Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns face off in a Tribal Combat with the Ula Fala on the line. Which makes the discussion and timing of introducing a new title belt a bit puzzling.
However, what exactly would that mean for the current symbol of the Tribal Chief, the Ula Fala?
Back on last week's SmackDown (December 13), WWE released a video where Roman Reigns discusses everything he's lost since WrestleMania. In it, he notes the Ula Fala as being the most important thing he's lost.
I lost my title. I lost my wise man. I lost The Bloodline. The entire bloodline. But most importantly, I lost my Ula Fala.- Roman Reigns
Reigns continued: "See, the thing is, Solo, four years ago, you weren’t here. I didn’t take that Ula Fala; I earned it. My father, my uncle, your great uncles, they crowned me with that responsibility because I was the man to lead this family. The only thing that matters to me is my family, and my Ula Fala, and the responsibility that only I can handle. So for some, January 6 is Netflix, that’s what it’s all about. For me, it’s Tribal Combat. Your Bloodline won one, and mine won one. I say we leave the tribes on the side and let them spectate. Tribal Chief versus Tribal Chief. On January 6 on Netflix, I take back my Bloodline. On January 6th, I take back my Ula Fala. On January 6, I take back my respect. And once I have that respect, the whole world will have no choice but to acknowledge me."
