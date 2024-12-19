Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Rumored To Be Introducing Another New Championship

WWE.com

Is there yet another new WWE championship coming our way?

According to a report by WrestleVotes, the creative team at WWE has been in discussions about creating a new 'Tribal Chief Championship' for the ongoing Bloodline storyline.

Sources indicate WWE has discussed introducing a Tribal Chief Championship into the storyline between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, similar to the People’s Championship presented to The Rock at WrestleMania earlier this year.

The battle for Bloodline supremacy is set to culminate on the January 6 premier of Monday Night Raw on Netflix when Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns face off in a Tribal Combat with the Ula Fala on the line. Which makes the discussion and timing of introducing a new title belt a bit puzzling.

However, what exactly would that mean for the current symbol of the Tribal Chief, the Ula Fala?

Back on last week's SmackDown (December 13), WWE released a video where Roman Reigns discusses everything he's lost since WrestleMania. In it, he notes the Ula Fala as being the most important thing he's lost.

I lost my title. I lost my wise man. I lost The Bloodline. The entire bloodline. But most importantly, I lost my Ula Fala.

Roman Reigns

Reigns continued: "See, the thing is, Solo, four years ago, you weren’t here. I didn’t take that Ula Fala; I earned it. My father, my uncle, your great uncles, they crowned me with that responsibility because I was the man to lead this family. The only thing that matters to me is my family, and my Ula Fala, and the responsibility that only I can handle. So for some, January 6 is Netflix, that’s what it’s all about. For me, it’s Tribal Combat. Your Bloodline won one, and mine won one. I say we leave the tribes on the side and let them spectate. Tribal Chief versus Tribal Chief. On January 6 on Netflix, I take back my Bloodline. On January 6th, I take back my Ula Fala. On January 6, I take back my respect. And once I have that respect, the whole world will have no choice but to acknowledge me."

