WWE Announces Newest Member Of Raw Roster During Star-Studded Netflix Kickoff Show
WWE Raw's move to Netflix is one of the biggest changes to WWE's programming in quite some time, and the global wrestling promotion is treating it as such.
On Wednesday (December 18) afternoon, WWE held a star-studded press event on its YouTube channel to rally support for the January 6 debut on the streamer.
You might have been surprised to see Logan Paul listed as an attendee considering he claimed to be retired. However, during the show, it was announced that Paul would be joining the Raw roster.
Held live inside their Stamford, Connecticut headquarters, WWE brought out some of their biggest stars: Gunther, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, The New Bloodline, and CM Punk. Hundreds of fans were packed into the HQ's lobby and surrounded a small stage.
"We are living in the Triple H era," Michael Cole said when introducing WWE's CCO.
"Right now, something pretty special is happening," Triple H said to the fans, referring to the Netflix move. "I've never seen this company have more global appeal." Triple H called the January 6 Netflix debut, the "start of WrestleMania season."
Adam Pearce then appeared to officially introduce Logan Paul as the newest member of the WWE Raw roster. The fans showered him with boos.
Paul hailed himself as the best talent in WWE. "Here's a message to the entire WWE roster. If you have something that I want, I'm gonna take it from you," he said. "I'm not here to take part, I'm here to take over."
