Seth Rollins Retains World Title At WWE Clash in Paris Thanks To Becky Lynch
Just like his former mentor, Seth Rollins always has a backup plan.
The Visionary defeated CM Punk, LA Knight and Jey Uso in the main event of WWE Clash in Paris to retain his World Heavyweight Championship, and he got a major assist from none other than his wife Becky Lynch.
Rollins was forced to head into his title defense Sunday night all alone. Paul Heyman was out of commission for the main event after The Oracle was choked out by Roman Reigns and sent to the hospital just moments after the Tribal Chief defeated Bronson Reed in the opening match of the night.
Both Reed and Bron Breakker were then ejected from the building by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce after their subsequent joint attack on Reigns forced The OTC to be taken out of the París La Défense Arena on a stretcher.
Rollins later spoke to Jackie Redmond and was adamant that he didn't need anyone's help to retain his World Heavyweight Championship, claiming to be the greatest in-ring performer in WWE history.
MORE: WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Results And Highlights
Whether he needed the help or not, he certainly got it after the main event Fatal 4-Way came down to himself and CM Punk. Both Knight and Jey Uso had been taken out of contention by stomps on the outside of the ring, and Rollins was looking to finish off Punk with a stomp through a steel chair.
The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' would duck out of the way and hit Rollins with a GTS. Seth would bounce of the ropes and land in the perfect position for Punk to deliver a second GTS, but when he went to execute, he was low-blowed from behind by a mysterious person dressed in black.
It turned out to be the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion, who then stood by to watch Rollins deliver a stomp to his mortal enemy and pick up the victory.
The finish to Clash in Paris raises several questions. Is The Man officially a member of The Vision or was she just there in her husband's moment of need? More importantly, is this finally going to lead to the return of Punk's wife, AJ Lee?
Moments before Rollins attempted the stomp on Punk, The Visionary told him that he hates him and his 'stupid family'. Then moments later, Rollins' family is there to help him win the match. It's far from a guarantee, but this is by far the most smoke that has been around a potential return of the former Divas Champion since she retired over a decade ago.
WWE Clash in Paris Results:
- Roman Reigns defeated Bronson Reed, but was stretchered out of the arena after a post-match assault at the hands of The Vision.
- Joe Gacy & Dexter defeated The Street Profits to retain the WWE Tag Team Championships, thanks to an assist from Nikki Cross and Uncle Howdy.
- Becky Lynch defeated Nikki Bella with the Lynch Pin to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship.
- Rusev defeated Sheamus in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match via submission.
- John Cena defeated Logan Paul with an Attitude Adjustment after an absolute barnburner.
- Seth Rollins defeated CM Punk, LA Knight and Jey Uso to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.
