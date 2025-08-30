Takedown Discussions: Should WWE Be Embarrassed By Becky Lynch's Raw Promo?
Becky Lynch ruffled a few feathers when she invoked the name of the late, great Ozzy Osbourne this past Monday night on Raw.
During her promo exchange with Nikki Bella, the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion put over the longtime Black Sabbath frontman as the only good thing to ever come out of Birmingham, UK - the host city for this week's episode of Raw - and said if she lived there, she'd die too.
Osbourne, a member of both the Rock & Roll and WWE Hall of Fame, passed away just last month after battling through years of health issues. Perhaps it was the timing of Lynch's line that left some folks feeling uneasy, because our Zack Heydorn and Rick Ucchino are having a difficult time finding anything else wrong with this particular line.
A report this week from the Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez indicated that WWE was 'embarrassed' by The Man's promo and were debating a public apology to the Osbourne family. While that has not yet happened, it's entirely possible that one was made privately.
Is this a potential case of selective outrage?
Did Becky Lynch really step that far over the line? Was what she said anywhere close to MJF saying that Mark Briscoe should have died in a car accident instead of his brother? Or Christian Cage calling Cash Wheeler's deceased father a 'b*tch'? A line that received thunderous cheers from the AEW Dynamite crowd this past Wednesday night.
This is not a WWE versus AEW issue - we have no problems with the heel work of MJF or Christian either - but Zack and Rick did have a broader conversation about the selective outrage of some, and opened the floor up for comments.
MORE: Takedown Discussions: What's Next For The WWE Women's World Championship?
Did you have an issue Becky's promo? Do you have an issue when MJF, Christian or any other star crosses the line with a deeply personal comment? Sound off in the comment section of our new Takedown Discussions video near the top of the page.
New episodes of Takedown Discussions are available every Saturday afternoon at 12pm ET. Please subscribe to our YouTube channel and make sure to turn those notifications on so you don't miss out on any of our exclusive interviews, talk shows or predictions shows.
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
WWE SmackDown Results [8/29/25]: Sami Zayn Wins Men's United States Championship
WWE Clash In Paris Card Officially Set Following Friday Night SmackDown
Nikki Bella Wrestling With Hall Of Fame Expectations At WWE Clash In Paris
Cody Rhodes And Brandi Rhodes Announce Surprise Birth Of Daughter