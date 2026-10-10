Seth Rollins Reveals Becky Lynch Injury that Kept Her Out This Summer

Becky Lynch is just hours away from challenging for the Women's World Championship at WWE Money in the Bank, which will mark just the second time that she's wrestled a match in four months.

The Man took a brief hiatus from WWE programming after she dropped the Women's Intercontinental Championship to Sol Ruca at Clash in Italy, and came back with a noticeable character shift the first week in August.

Lynch shed the cocky yet paranoid and conspiracy-peddling persona she had been portraying since the Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 41 and began to act a little more like The Man of old as she launched her pursuit of another world title.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show this week, Lynch's husband, Seth Rollins, revealed that Becky's character refresh was far from the only contributing factor behind her break from wrestling over the summer.

“It hasn’t really been made public, but she broke her back. She didn’t break her back, her back was broken,” Rollins said. “She had a little fracture in one of her vertebrae, so she was out of action. She couldn’t wrestle for six weeks or so. She just had her first match back last Monday on Raw against Liv Morgan and now she’s back in the mix. So I’m a little concerned about the back, but it seems like all is well.”

Due to her recent back issue, Rollins said he was happy Lynch was not competing in the annual Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The Man will instead face Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer and Liv Morgan in a triple-threat match with the title on the line.

When will Seth Rollins make his return to WWE?

Seth Rollins | WWE

Like ships passing in the night, when Becky Lynch made her big return to WWE programming, her husband disappeared.

Seth Rollins hasn't been seen on television since he lost to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, although he did make a few appearances on the recent Latin America Tour. The very same tour where Stephanie Vaquer won back the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan, thanks to a huge assist from Lynch, who was acting as the special guest referee.

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer said that Rollins himself is a little banged up but could return at any time if needed.

"Rollins has what was called a minor injury so they are giving him time to heal up, but he could be back if needed now or soon and the idea is to bring him back for maximum impact when it is right at this point," Meltzer wrote.

Seth Rollins recently revealed that he has three years left on his WWE contract and that he would return to television when the time is right. He's currently focusing on things outside of professional wrestling, including his on-air gig with the NFL Network.