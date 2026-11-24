The final episode of Monday Night Raw ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames emanated from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, where the card for Saturday's Premium Live Event was finally set.

The fifth member of Team USA for the traditional five-on-five elimination match against Team Mexico was revealed by Cody Rhodes, and "co-captain" CM Punk was less than enthused when the WWE Universe was treated to the sound of "burn it down" for the first time since SummerSlam.

It was all fun and games for the self-proclaimed "Best in the World," who was decked out in red, white and blue face paint on Monday night, but his jovial mood came to a crashing halt once the American Nightmare introduced the returning Seth Rollins as the newest member of Team USA.

BURN IT DOWN 🔥



Seth Rollins is the FINAL member of Team USA! @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/23TACTdPoh — WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2026

Moments after Punk proclaimed Cody to be his best friend that would never let him down, an ear-to-ear grin disappeared from his face when Rollins' music hit. Punk then walked out on his team before Seth ever hit the ring.

The 946 opened up the show by sending a message to The Bloodline, Ethan Page defended his Men's Intercontinental Championship against AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix, and Sol Ruca, Lyra Valkyria, Stephanie Vaquer, Bayley and Fatal Influence were all in action for the women's division.

Members of the WWE Universe also heard from Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, Women's Intercontinental Champion IYO SKY and Oba Femi. Here's everything you may have missed from Monday night's episode of WWE Raw.

WWE Raw results for November 23, 2026:

The 946 are on a total TEAR!! 🤯



Tozawa and Otis have been DESTROYED!! pic.twitter.com/UqScGTdDWm — WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2026

Monday Night Raw kicked off in a very chaotic way as the opening credits faded to an attack in progress. The 946 laid out Otis and Akira Tozawa, and then each member took turns issuing a warning to The Bloodline ahead of Saturday's Men's WarGames Match. Royce Keys said their feud started when Roman Reigns told Jacob Fatu that Keys wasn't his family. Keys plans on taking out The OTC's family at Survivor Series, and then he's coming for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ethan Page defeated AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix to retain the Men's Intercontinental Championship. Fenix appeared to have Ego on the ropes after a competitive back-and-forth match, but Page gained the upper hand by yanking at his mask. Ethan then blasted him in the back of the head with an elbow as he was readjusting, and he quickly followed up with an Ego-Plex to retain his title.

Rey Mysterio announced that AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano will be the fifth and final member of Team Mexico. Dominik Mysterio attempted to make amends with his father prior to the announcement, but Rey said he was building a team of Luchadores, not a team of trust fund jackasses. A tag team match between Rey and Americano, and The Judgment Day was made official shortly afterward.

EL GRANDE AMERICANO 🇲🇽



Welcome to Team Mexico!! pic.twitter.com/rvLB2nsyGH — WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2026

Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano defeated Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. Despite "Dirty" Dom's insistence that he was better than Americano, the AAA Mega Champion once again proved otherwise by picking up the win in this tag team match. After Rey hit his son with a 6-1-9, Americano drilled Dom with the Aztec Headbutt to score the decisive three count.

Cody Rhodes introduced Seth Rollins as the fifth member of Team USA, and a visibly upset CM Punk left his teammates standing in the middle of the ring. The American Nightmare caught up to Punk backstage, who called Rollins a snake. He said he'd still be at Survivor Series, but told Cody to keep Rollins out of his way.

Sol Ruca defeated Lyra Valkyria. Women's Intercontinental Champion IYO SKY was on commentary as these two prospective challengers jockeyed for their position at the front of the line. Valkyria focused much of her offense on the legs of Ruca, and she was having a difficult time getting around the ring toward the end of the match. Valkyria inexplicably started talking trash to SKY at the commentary desk instead of staying on her opponent, and that opened the door for Ruca to power through with a Sol Snatcher to pick up the win.

SOL SNATCHED 🌊



Sol Ruca with a BIG win here tonight! pic.twitter.com/8rknTVuqm6 — WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2026

A pre-recorded promo featuring Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez aired immediately after Ruca's win. Liv said everything she ever wanted in life, whether it was Dominik Mysterio, The Judgment Day or the Women's World Title, she took by force. Roxanne then assured Becky Lynch that she would not be able to drive a wedge between Liv and herself, and that The Judgment Day will remain on top after Survivor Series: WarGames.

Oba Femi cut an in-ring promo, and offered a deal to The Vision. After they attempted to swarm him in the parking lot earlier in the night, Femi warned them to stand down. Leave him be and he will grant them mercy. Decline and he'll be forced to live up to his nickname of "The Destroyer."

Stephanie Vaquer and Bayley defeated Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid. Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne tried her best to give Fatal Influence an advantage, but she got busted trying to provide extra leverage on a pinning attempt by the ref and was then taken out by a Bayley dive to the outside. Back in the ring, Stephanie connected with Vaquer Inferno on Reid to pick up the win for her team.

Becky Lynch issued her retort to The Judgment Day via a pre-recorded promo. She said she hasn't needed friends since her relationship with Charlotte Flair dissolved years ago. The Man recalled the very first time that Liv Morgan attacked her back in 2017, but she admitted that she saw something special in her back then. That's why it's such a disappointment to see what she's become, in a word, a thief.

Quick WWE Raw Match Results:

Ethan Page vs. Rey Fenix | Netflix

Ethan Page defeated Rey Fenix to retain the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano defeated Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh

Sol Ruca defeated Lyra Valkyria

Stephanie Vaquer and Bayley defeated Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid