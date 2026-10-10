WWE Money in the Bank 2026: Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

A huge title match headlines WWE Money in the Bank 2026 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Roman Reigns is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight, with "The Megastar" looking to finally win the biggest prize for the first time in his WWE career.

Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Knight back at Crown Jewel in November 2023, and the long-awaited rematch has plenty of drama surrounding it thanks to recent developments between The Bloodline and 946 factions.

Can Knight use the distractions to his advantage to shock the world and become champion?

Another title showdown is on tap for Money in the Bank, as Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer defends against Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat Match.

Morgan has made her intentions clear in wanting to regain her championship, while "The Man" is aiming to be back on top for the first time since losing to Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring in May 2024.

Speaking of titles, that is the goal for every partipant in this year's Money in the Bank ladder matches.

CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Trick Williams, Bron Breakker, Penta, and Je'Von Evans will battle it out for the men's Money in the Bank briefcase.

On the women's side, it's Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice.

Also on the card is a grudge match between Oba Femi and Bronson Reed, with "The Ruler" on the hunt for some revenge against The Vision.

Here is everything you need to know about WWE Money in the Bank in New Orleans. Check back for more updates on additional matches or segments that are added to the card.

LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns (c) - World Heavyweight Championship

Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight | WWE

This could be the most important match of Knight's career. He has challenged "The Tribal Chief" to try to beat him on his own, but that might be a tall task given the outside elements.

Things have escalated between The Bloodline and 946, and potential interference from The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Royce Keys, and others would create a chaotic atmosphere for this highly anticipated showdown.

Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c) - Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer | WWE

Vaquer defeated Morgan in Santiago, Chile, on September 12, and the former champion has been stirring up trouble ever since. However, this time around, the match will feature the addition of Lynch, who is back to chase the premier championship in the Raw women's division.

Who will walk out with the gold?

CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens vs. Trick Williams vs. Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Je'Von Evans - Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match | WWE

Punk could make history by becoming a three-time Money in the Bank winner. Owens wants to move a step closer to potentially dethroning Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn. Penta was oh-so-close to defeating Reigns in Mexico City. Breakker, Williams, and Evans want to be the future of WWE.

That makes for a fascinating setup entering this must-see Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice - Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match | WWE

Just like the men's match, there are storylines aplenty with the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Stratton could entertain the idea of cashing in on her friend, WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green. A similar dynamic would be in play with Perez if Morgan regains the Women's World Championship.

And then there's the group of Jayne, Legend, Ruca, and Vice, who all have the potential to be top stars in WWE. But only one can be the Money in the Bank winner.

Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed

Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed | WWE

For Femi, who won the King of the Ring back in June, the ultimate destination seems to be the World Heavyweight Championship or Undisputed WWE Championship. However, The Vision has attempted to halt his undeniable momentum, with Reed being the latest member to step up to Femi.

Let's not forget that Reed defeated Reigns last year, so he has experience in big-time one-on-one matches. Which superstar earns the victory?

WWE Money in the Bank time:

Time: 6 p.m. EST (3 p.m. PST)

How to watch WWE Money in the Bank:

Watch: ESPN Unlimited (United States), Netflix (International)

WWE Money in the Bank location:

Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

WWE Money in the Bank card:

LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns (c) for the World Heavyweight Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c) in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship

CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens vs. Trick Williams vs. Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Je'Von Evans in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed