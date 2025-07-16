Seth Rollins Reveals Major Injury Update And Expected Timeline For Return
Seth Rollins has revealed an update on his injury status.
Rollins went one-on-one with LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event last weekend, but the match ended abruptly after ‘The Visionary’ began favoring his knee after a moonsault.
After talking with the referee and ringside official, Rollins got up and Knight hit him with the BFT for the victory.
Triple H said on Sunday at the Evolution press conference that results were “inconclusive” on Rollins’ injury and that he would be getting an MRI on Monday in Birmingham.
However, Rollins has now shared an update on the injury.
During his guest host spot on The Rich Eisen Show, Rollins noted that he felt his knee “kind of pop and buckle” but that it was “too swollen” for the MRI and that they’re going to revaluate things soon.
“There was some imaging; it was a little too swollen, so we’re going to take another look, hopefully in a week or two here in LA,” Rollins said. “Try to get some sort of firm diagnosis and we can go from there. I am not a doctor, I only know my body and what I feel. What I feel is that this is going to be me out for an extended period of time.”
Rollins added that his focus is on making sure he’s back for WrestleMania 42.
“This isn’t the first time I’ve been injured, it won’t be the last time,” he said. “I’ve always got WrestleMania in the back of my mind. Can I make it back for WrestleMania season? I feel good about that. Beyond a firm timeline, I just won’t know until we receive a clearer answer from the MRI. That’s where it’s at.”
Despite Rollins’ comments, it’s worth mentioning that there are have been conflicting reports on the legitimacy of his injury.
John Pollock of POST Wrestling reported on Sunday that he had been told last Thursday - two days prior to Saturday Night’s Main Event - that there would be an injury angle with Rollins that could potentially put him on crutches heading into SummerSlam.
Paul Heyman was asked about Rollins’ status in an on-screen segment on Raw, but he mentioned that he had no information and would be keeping the Money in the Bank briefcase since Rollins has until next June to cash it in.
CM Punk won a 5-Man Gauntlet Match on Raw to earn the opportunity to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.
Roman Reigns, who Rollins had been feuding with, also made his surprise return to set his sights on Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Heyman.
