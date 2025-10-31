Seth Rollins Reveals WWE Return Timeline After Shoulder Injury
Seth Rollins has confirmed how long he is likely to be out for with his current shoulder injury during an appearance on Good Morning Football today.
The former World Heavyweight Champion — who was forced to relinquish his title after damaging his shoulder during the main event of Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, earlier this month — turned up to Good Morning Football in full Staley Da Bear disguise.
And although he was dressed as the mascot of his beloved Chicago Bears, The Visionary did not come bearing good news.
Seth Rollins' WrestleMania 42 Status is up in the Air
On the show, Rollins revealed in the midst of a melodramatic rant that the shoulder surgery he has just undergone will keep him sidelined for six months, with his World Heavyweight Championship about to be worn by "some schmuck, either Jey Uso or CM Punk. It's awful, it really is."
That would put a potential return right around April time, meaning the former Universal Champion could be fighting fit in time for WrestleMania 42. But it will be extremely tight.
'Mania 42 emanates from Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and 19, 2026. Without any complications or setbacks in his recovery, Rollins would likely be cleared around mid-April. But whether WWE brass would want to risk one of their most important and popular stars for a match they may not be 100% for is another matter altogether.
Rollins, of course, could be dropping the news of a six-month layoff to sow these very seeds of doubt into the minds of fans. Giving the WWE audience a "will he, won't he?" discussion to have in the months leading up to the biggest show of the year.
This is not a new situation for Rollins to find himself in, either. In 2017 he went down with a knee injury just weeks before his WrestleMania 33 match with Triple H. He even pulled double duty across both nights of WrestleMania 40 with a torn meniscus in his left knee last year.
Rollins' Shoulder Injury Could Affect WrestleMania Plans For Multiple WWE Stars
It is not known if WWE had a confirmed creative plan in place for who Rollins would likely be facing at WrestleMania 42 ahead of his injury. The likes of Roman Reigns and CM Punk had been mooted as the most likely opponents for the former leader of The Vision.
However, given that Rollins was written off television earlier this month by Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman viciously turning on him with an attack in Australia, it would be safe to assume, should Rollins be able to compete at 'Mania, that whoever stands opposite it him is a Paul Heyman-backed superstar. Most likely Breakker.
Rollins injured his shoulder when performing a coast-to-coast diving headbutt on Cody Rhodes, en route to winning the Crown Jewel Championship. Two nights later on Raw, Bron Breakker stunned everybody when he speared Rollins to the mat in the show's closing segment, before imploring Reed to follow suit, which he promptly did by delivering a Tsunami to Rollins.
Paul Heyman has since been dishing out criticism of the former World Heavyweight Champion as he proceeds forward with his Vision of The Bronsons.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Chris Jericho Pictured With WWE Star Amid Return Rumors
John Cena Comments On Recent Trips To The WWE Performance Center
WWE Makes Changes To Upcoming Raw And SmackDown Shows
It’s Time For Drew McIntyre To Finish His Story And Become WWE Champion — Here’s Why