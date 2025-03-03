Shannon Sharpe Calls Out John Cena For Match At WWE SummerSlam On ESPN First Take
Shannon Sharpe says he wants newly minted heel, John Cena, in a ring at WWE SummerSlam later this year.
During ESPN First Take on Monday, John Cena turning heel was a show talking point. In doing so, Sharpe suggested that he and Cody Rhodes team up for a major match at SummerSlam.
“Man, John Cena ought to be ashamed of himself," Sharpe said.
"He waited all this time to become a heel, man you know what -- hey Cody, me and you against John Cena and Travis Scott…Summerfest…SummerSlam! Cena you need to pay for this. Me and Cody Rhodes gonna make sure you do pay for it."
With this news, the line of potential celebrity wrestlers got a little longer. Rapper Travis Scott played a role in John Cena turning heel on Saturday night when he helped Cena and The Rock attack Rhodes. Sources indicated later that Scott has been training and could partake in a WWE match at some point.
Cena won the men's Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber PLE over the weekend, but then joined up with The Rock as Rock's champion. Cena viciously bloodied up Cody before holding up the Undisputed WWE Championship belt and leaving with Rock and Scott.
In the post-show media press conference, Cena didn't address the attack. He simply picked up the microphone near him and dropped it before leaving.
Cena is now scheduled to face Cody Rhodes for the championship at WrestleMania 41.
