Watch: CM Punk Deals With Technical Difficulties Inside His WWE Elimination Chamber Pod
CM Punk had plenty to deal with while competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on Saturday night.
John Cena, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul were all formidable opponents in the match, but Punk faced another formidable foe while waiting inside his chamber pod -- technology.
A fan video from inside the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada during the men's Chamber match caught Punk attempting to fix an overhead light in his pod. The light fell off the top of the pod and Punk lifted it back up and popped it back into place.
When one of his opponents was slammed into his pod, the light wiggled loose and fell to the ground again. Punk shrugged his shoulders and left it on the pod floor.
You can watch the video here:
Punk didn't win the Chamber match and therefore will not be going to WrestleMania to wrestle Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship. That prize went to John Cena. He won the match by making Punk submit. Seth Rollins -- who was already eliminated from the match -- stomped Punk into the metal ground of the chamber, which allowed Cena the open chance to get the submission. Cena later turned heel and joined forces with The Rock.
CM Punk's WrestleMania future is now likely attached to Rollins. According to WWE, Punk will be on hand for this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.
