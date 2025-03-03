Rikishi Names The Greatest Black Female Wrestler Of All-Time
Naomi has seen better days in WWE.
The former Smackdown Women's Champion lost her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Bianca Belair to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez last week on Monday Night Raw. After that, she was ambushed by a returning Jade Cargill at WWE Elimination Chamber before her WrestleMania-qualifying match could even begin, leading many to believe she may have been the one to take out Cargill months ago.
However, that does'nt mean she's not getting her flowers from a WWE legend.
WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to his "Off The Top" podcast this week, and he was asked who he believed is the greatest Black female wrestler of all-time. For one of the original Uce's, it was an easy answer.
“Trinity [Naomi]. I gotta go with Trinity," he said. "I would love to see a wild moment, to see Trinity go up against Sasha Banks. Sasha Banks makes a surprise, coming into ‘Mania or something."
It should be noted Naomi is the real-life daughter-in-law of Rikishi, married to his son Jimmy Uso. She had previously left WWE in 2022 alongside Sasha Banks over a creative dispute, having a singles run in TNA before returning to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.
H/T Fightful for the transcription.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Watch: CM Punk Deals With Technical Difficulties Inside His WWE Elimination Chamber Pod
Jade Cargill Gives Warning To The 'Wolves' In WWE During New Social Media Video
The Rock Claps Back At Critics Of His Recent WWE Appearances In Elimination Chamber Post-Show
Triple H Comments On Whether WrestleMania 41 Main Event Is Locked In Yet On Elimination Chamber Post Show