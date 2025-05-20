Shawn Michaels Reveals His Honest Opinion Of John Cena's WWE Farewell Tour
Shawn Michaels has weighed in on John Cena’s farewell tour in WWE.
Cena capitalized on his shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber by defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to earn his record-setting 17th World title, and then followed it up with a win over career rival Randy Orton at Backlash.
Next up on Cena’s list of opponents is R-Truth, as the two will clash this weekend at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Tampa.
Speaking of people who have played a role in Cena’s decorated WWE career, Michaels certainly qualifies.
The two superstars had a memorable match for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 23, where Cena made Michaels submit to retain the title. Three weeks later, Michaels defeated Cena in a classic 45-minute match on Raw.
In a recent interview on Good Karma Wrestling, Michaels was asked about potential future opponents for Cena, but “The Heartbreak Kid” noted that he thinks that list should be determined by the champ.
“Well look, I have to say, that’s John’s call. I think John has earned the right and opportunity to sort of - I guess I’m biased — When you’re gonna make your last run, I think you’re the guy that kind of needs to call those shots.”
Michaels also added his reaction on what he has thought of Cena’s final WWE run.
“I’m excited and very happy for John, that he’s getting the opportunity to do all this. It’s just been something that’s been fun to watch. I’m like everybody else now, I’m just a fan sitting there and watching this and enjoying John enjoying what he’s doing.”
Cena’s last match will reportedly take place in his hometown of Boston in December.
H/T Fightful for the transcription.
