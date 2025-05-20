CM Punk Received An All Timer Of A Pop On WWE Raw Last Night
CM Punk is no stranger to monstrous ovations. The Straight Edge Superstar has been receiving them for the best part of 20 years now.
But last night on Raw, the former WWE Champion approached 'Steve Austin at Backlash 2000' levels upon his entrance to the BonScours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.
Punk will team with Sami Zayn to face off against Paul Heyman's new very dangerous alliance of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker at Saturday Night's Main Event this Saturday in Tampa.
And once Zayn had hit the ringside area to confront the new Paul Heyman guys, following Breakker's non-title main event against World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, the Greenville crowd wanted only one man.
As Zayn squared off with Rollins and Breakker, the vociferous response from the South Carolina fans was that, in no uncertain terms, they wanted big Phil Brooks to even the odds and raise some hell.
And WWE's biggest Pepsi enthusiast didn't disappoint.
While it was no surprise that Punk eventually answered the call to go all Frye-Takayama with his longstanding adversaries, what did take the breath away ever so slightly was just how ludicrously loud the Greenville crowd's reaction was for the Second City Saint.
Not only were the crowd chanting themselves hoarse before 'Cult of Personality' had even hit, but they continued to roar the lyrics to Living Colour's 1988 classic before any brawling had commenced.
While Punk's Chicago return at Survivor Series 2023 and his Money In The Bank 2011 entrance will take some topping when it comes to his loudest reactions as a WWE Superstar (or for any WWE Superstar in general), last night in Greenville is right up there with ol' Punker's biggest decibel shattering moments of all time.
