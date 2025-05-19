WWE Champion John Cena Comments On Being R-Truth's Childhood Hero
John Cena has finally commented on R-Truth's hero worship of him. And the WWE Champion had some harsh words for his biggest fan.
The record breaking 17-time World Champion has been the source of R-Truth's fandom for some time now. In fact, R-Truth has, on several occasions, labeled Cena as his childhood hero.
With the pair set to go head-to-head at Saturday Night's Main Event at the Yeungling Center in Tampa, FL, this weekend, Cena was quizzed about Truth's longstanding adulation of him and, unsurprisingly, the champ seemed confused.
Cena, appearing at the Philadelphia Fan Expo, was asked how he could do what he did to R-Truth at the Backlash post-show press conference, two weeks ago. At Backlash, Truth had helped Cena retain his WWE Title in the main event against Randy Orton. However, when the 54-time 24/7 Champion interrupted Cena during the press conference, Cena drove him through a table with an Attitude Adjustment.
"How in the space-time continuum can I be R-Truth's childhood hero?" began Cena, illiciting raucous laughter from the crowd in attendance, "When he's 150-years-old? It doesn't make any sense."
The video shared of the moment on X has already amassed over 1,400 reposts, 17,000 likes and almost half a million views.
Cena's match against R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event hasn't been advertised as a WWE Title match. However, Truth's pre-recorded sitdown interview with Wade Barrett on SmackDown last week was presented in such a way that Truth didn't seem bothered about the title, only beating Cena into remembering who he was before his February heel turn.
Truth and Cena have feuded once before, while Cena was WWE Champion, leading to Truth unsuccessfully challenging for the championship at Capitol Punishment, in 2011. Truth would eventually team with The Miz to take on Cena and The Rock in the main event of that year's Survivor Series, at Madison Square Garden.
