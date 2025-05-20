Stars From Across Wrestling Send Well Wishes To Zoey Stark After Horror Injury On WWE Raw
Stars from WWE, AEW, TNA and the independent scene have been posting their messages of support for Zoey Stark after she suffered a horrific looking leg injury on WWE Raw last night.
The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion had to be escorted from the ring during a triple threat Money In The Bank qualifying match against Rhea Ripley and the returning Kairi Sane.
As Stark propelled herself off the top rope and across the ring at Sane, she landed with her right leg appearing to buckle quite horrendously underneath her. There appeared to be significant damage to Stark's knee as she was aided from the ring and the match was halted before restarting as a one-on-one between Ripley and Sane. Ripley would eventually win with the Riptide.
Not long after Stark's injury had taken place than messages of support and well wishes were flooding social media, from fans and fellow wrestlers alike. Workers from various promotions were quick to share their love for Stark ahead of what is presumably going to be a lengthy lay off for the former Pure Fusion Collective member.
Ahead of last night's match, Stark had recently been a part of Pure Fusion Collective alongside Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler. The group had quietly disbanded, however, following the releases of Deville and Baszler.
When Raw returned from the commercial break that was prompted by Stark entering the match, last night, Michael Cole explained on commentary that doctors were concerned Stark had re-injured the knee she had previously had surgery on.
Here's hoping Zoey makes a full and healthy recovery and we wish her all the best in her road back to the ring.
