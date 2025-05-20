WWE Files Major Chelsea Green Related Trademark
WWE has filed for a new trademark with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO).
Filed yesterday (May 19), the company is seeking to trademark former WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green's protectors, "The Secret Hervice,' made up of Alba Fyre and Piper Niven.
You can find the full description below.
“Entertainment services, a show about sports, entertainment and general interest; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media; entertainment services, namely on-going reality based programs; providing entertainment and sports news and information via a global computer network or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest; production of multimedia programs; providing online photos and videos featuring sports and entertainment.”
WWE is always pretty busy filing trademarks with the USPTO, and last week saw a number of new potential ring names filed with the office. One of those ring names was revealed last week, as former AEW star Jeff Cobb made his WWE in-ring debut under his new ring name, JC Mateo.
