Sheamus Signs New Long-Term Contract With WWE
Sheamus will be a part of the WWE for the foreseeable future.
The former world champion announced to Chris Van Vliet that he had officially re-signed with the company and that the new contract was a five-year deal.
Sheamus has been away from the company throughout the last few months dealing with injuries, but returned to the show last week. He's scheduled to wrestle Ludwig Kaiser on next week's episode of WWE Raw.
Sheamus has been a member of the WWE roster since 2009. Since then, he's wrestled all of the top superstars in WWE including Triple H, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and many others.
Sheamus is a multiple time world champion, US Champion, and Tag Team Champion in WWE. In fact, he's held every championship that WWE has to offer, except the Intercontinental Championship. Sheamus has also won King of the Ring, Money in the Bank, and the Royal Rumble.
Sheamus has been in a long-term feud with Ludwig Kaiser since the middle of last year. Both have had multiple matches with one another and have exchanged victories. Sheamus has been working to secure the IC championship -- the one title that has alluded him -- and Kaiser has interfered to prevent him from doing so.
Other announced matches for next week's episode of Raw include Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor in a Street Fight and Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyria in the finals of the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament.
