WWE SmackDown Results 8/23: Cody Rhodes Puts Faith In Kevin Owens Ahead Of Match At Bash In Berlin
The August 23rd edition of SmackDown featured a heavy episode of in-ring work. The United States title and WWE Tag Team championships were on the line. Also, Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens would take on A-Town Down Under in a tag team main event matchup.
Let's breakdown all the action.
The Cody Rhodes Effect
SmackDown opened with Cody Rhodes' guest appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect. The show's host, Grayson Waller, wanted to show the WWE Champion that his so-called friend, Kevin Owens, would soon turn on him before the two square off at Bash In Berlin. But Owens had heard enough and made his way to ringside.
Owens said he is doing things a little differently this week. Instead of waiting around, Owens wanted to go ahead and get the approval from SmackDown GM Nick Aldis so that he and Rhodes could tag against Waller and his partner Austin Theory. Aldis then made his entrance to make Owens' dreams come true with a tag team main event.
And Still
In his first title defense as the United States Champion, LA Knight started on the wrong foot. The challenger, Santos Escobar, had a little help from the Legado Del Fantasma before the match even began. However, the beatdown on Knight wouldn't last, as the official banned every member of LDF from ringside.
LA Knight would prove to overcome the odds, hitting Escobar with a BFT and sending the crowd into a frenzy with his first successful title defense.
The Big 3
The super team of Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi finally put the Unholy Union and Blair Davenport in their place after picking up the victory in the six-women tag match. Belair and Naomi showed off their elite athleticism, while Cargill continued to prove she has the IT factor, as the crowd became unglued after she made the hot tag, cleaning the ring of their opponents. This team is an excellent reminder of the stacked talent in the WWE Women's Division.
All For One
The loyalty of the new Bloodline cannot be questioned, as Solo Sikoa told Jacob Fatu to give his tag title to Tanga Loa, as the new Tribal Chief said Fatu couldn't have a title and be the Sikoa's personal enforcer. Fatu didn't look thrilled by the decision by Sikoa, but still obligied.
The Street Profits have been putting in the work in the ring to deserve this tag team championship opportunity. But no matter how hard Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins work, the numbers game, once again, proved to be too much for any team facing The Bloodline. Sikoa would distract the official, leaving Fatu to decimate the Street Profits, assisting Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga in victory.
After the match #DIY stormed the ring to save the Street Profits from a post match beating. However, The Bloodline left both teams lifeless.
Keep Your Enemies Closer
The main event of SmackDown saw Cody Rhodes team up with his opponent at Bash In Berlin, Kevin Owens. Earlier in the night, A-Town Down Under showed Cody how many times Owens has turned on those he calls friends. However, Owens assured Rhodes that he wouldn't do that to him.
The team of Rhodes and Owens proved to be a success. The future opponents took care of A-Town Down Under in the main event, and Owens had Waller looking up at the lights after a Pop-Up Powerbomb. Owens lived up to his promise that he had no other intentions but to be a friend to Rhodes.
However, will that friendship last with the WWE Championship on the line? The road to Bash In Berlin is heating up.
