Grayson Waller goes scorched earth on CM Punk's 'Taylor Swift for men' comments
Social media has been a huge asset in creating or continuing rivalries in the WWE. One name that continues to be found in social media beef is CM Punk. Punk cannot seem to escape being called out or creating drama by other superstars, The newest member of the hate on Punk world tour is one half of A-Town Down Under, Grayson Waller. Waller tweeted out a video of his thoughts on Punk's 'Taylor Swift for men' comments on Monday Night Raw.
MORE: Pat McAfee has emotional farewell before Monday Night Raw departure
On Tuesday, Waller tweeted (yes, tweeted, cause I'm not saying xeeted) that Punk should leave the wrestling to the professionals and leave the friendship bracelets to the four-year-olds. Punk's most heated storyline since returning to the WWE has been with Drew McIntyre, and one of the most significant moments in the story was when McIntyre stole Punk's fan-made bracelet that has the names of his dog and wife on it.
MORE: Gunther: ‘I’m Here to Create My Own Legacy’
In Waller's short time on the main roster, he has made his mark. The Aussie Icon has proven that he has what it takes on the mic to be nearly just as hated by the fanbase as Dominik Mysterio. It is only a matter of time before the king of the mic drop returns a volley to Waller on his recent comments. However, now that it is out there, a Waller vs Punk matchup is something everyone can be excited about.