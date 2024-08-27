SmackDown Superstar Reportedly Signs Multi-year Contract Extension with WWE
Berto, also known as Humberto Carrillo, has signed a multi-year contract extension with WWE, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp.
It was earlier this year when Fightful reported that the contracts of both Berto and tag team partner and real life cousin, Angel Garza, were set to expire in August.
In response to a question on a Facebook Live stream back in July, Garza denied internet rumors about his potential departure from WWE and publicly stated the opposite to be true, “In fact, I just re-signed for another three years.”
Garza said WWE made him an offer he straight-up could not refuse.
According to Ross Sapp, Berto also re-signed earlier this Summer and his agreement is very similar to the terms of Garza's contract. Fightful says the duo is expected to continue working together, alongside the rest of Legado Del Fantasma, for the foreseeable future.
The TakeDown on SI published an interview with fellow SmackDown Superstar Kevin Owens this week. The former Universal Champion discussed his contract situation, his 10-year anniversary in WWE and so much more!
