Solo Sikoa Sets the Tone in Latest Bloodline Chapter
This was a packed week of SmackDown, which again featured Roman Reigns. Here is the everything you need to know:
Bow down to the Queen
SmackDown opened up with Tiffany Stratton attempting to celebrate her friend–WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax. However, the Queen of the Ring wasn’t exactly thrilled with the way Stratton decorated the celebration. Jax said her style is more destruction and that everyone in the back should bow to her, including Stratton.
Before the bowing could take place, the celebration was halted when Michin brought a kendo stick to the party, causing Stratton and Jax to bail and leave Pretty Deadly to take a beating.
Fight forever?
Andrade was seeking revenge on Carmelo Hayes after Hayes cost him a shot at the United States Championship last week. These two have been on a heated run since stealing the show at Money in the Bank. But Andrade’s hopes of revenge fell short when Hayes stuffed a pin attempt with a pin of his own to pick up the victory.
The battle looks to be far from over with these two, as after the match, the two continued to brawl. A payoff could be in their future at Bash in Berlin.
Take notice
Blair Davenport has been making an impact since she first arrived on Friday nights, and tonight was no different.
Davenport has been a thorn in the side of Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill. Naomi wanted to make a statement by giving Davenport her first loss on the main roster. However, it was Davenport who stood tall in victory.
Earning his shot
Next up, Kevin Owens was on the path of proving he deserves a shot at Cody Rhodes’ WWE Championship, and on that path was a destructive victory over Grayson Waller.
After the match, Owens wanted to make an even bigger statement by causing more damage to Waller, but Austin Theory had other plans in mind. A-Town Down Under got the upper hand, but Rhodes came to make the save, planting even more seeds for their match at Bash in Berlin.
Make America say ‘Yeah’
The United States champion is one of the hottest acts in professional wrestling.
LA Knight’s entrance music had the crowd going wild, and the champion told Santos Escobar he can bring his best next week when the two lock up for the gold.
A shot at gold
Without question, the match of the night belonged to the Street Profits against #DIY. The teams were competing for a shot at the tag titles. It was two veteran teams putting on a clinic in the ring, and if you missed this one, go back and check it out immediately. In the end, the Street Profits got the victory and will look to regain tag team gold once again.
If you want some…
Solo Sikoa sent out a challenge to the OTC Roman Reigns: if he wanted to be the Tribal Chief, then come take it from him.
Reigns wasted no time answering Sikoa’s challenge. As we learned, the new Bloodline was hoping that the OTC would do exactly that. Tama Tonga attempted to aid Sikoa, but Reigns was able to handle the duo.
The difference-maker was the “Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu, who beat down Reigns. SmackDown went off the air as Solo and the Bloodline celebrated over Reigns, a sign that we are now entering the top of the first in the next Samoan Dynasty saga.