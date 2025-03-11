Stephanie Vaquer Comments On Facing Guilia At NXT Roadblock
It's not just about the championship titles for Stephanie Vaquer when it comes to wrestling Guilia. Something bigger is at stake.
In an interview with Busted Open ahead of their title vs. title showdown at NXT Roadblock on Tuesday night, Vaquer discussed what was really on the line during her match with Guilia. Titles are important, but she says being the best is what is really at stake.
“Maybe it’s weird, but for me, it’s different. I [don’t] think in championships and titles, where [it's] more bigger or not. I just want to be the best. If [to] be the best I need a title, more titles, more big titles, it’s okay. But I want to be the best. For me, my focus, yeah, titles mean really big thing for me. But it’s not in my focus. My focus is being the best. I know that Giulia’s title is so important. My title, too. But I try to focus on the match [with] Giulia to win. It's not just about the title. It’s about who is the best."- Stephanie Vaquer (h/t Fightful)
This week's NXT Roadblock special airs live from The Theater in Madison Square Garden. The winner of Guilia vs. Vaquer will be both the NXT Women's Champion and the NXT Women's North American Champion.
Ethan Page vs. Je'Von Evans in a Street Fight is also on the Roadblock show. In exclusive interview, Page told The Takedown on SI that he feels he's being reward with a match against Evans without rules, but confirmed he didn't hate Evans. Page simply said that he thought Evans was a dumb kid. The full interview can be seen below.
Other announced matches for NXT Roadblock include Oba Femi vs. Moose for the NXT Championship and The Hardys vs. Fraxiom for the TNA Tag Team Championships.
