NXT Roadblock Preview (3/11/25): Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
History is guaranteed to be made tonight as NXT Roadblock emanates from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The stakes have never been higher for a match in the NXT Women's Division. Two of the biggest international signings in recent memory have taken over WWE's developmental brand and they are out to prove which one of them is the better woman.
NXT Women's Champion Giulia will battle NXT Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer on The CW Network with the winner earning all the bragging rights and taking home all the gold.
The NXT Championship is also on the line tonight as Oba Femi defends his gold against the reigning TNA World Champion. Moose is taking advantage of the official partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling to see if he has what it takes to topple the big man from Nigeria and be the man in two different companies.
There has arguably been no better tag team in the entire world over the last 18 months than Nathan Frazer and Axiom, but can the best team of today beat the greatest of all time? The Hardy Boyz are back in WWE and they are willing to bet their TNA World Tag Team Championships that they have what it takes to defeat the reigning title holders in NXT.
Ethan Page is out to take Je'Von Evans smile once and for all when they meet in a New York Street Fight and Jordynne Grace has the chance to announce her arrival in WWE with authority when she faces two-time NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.
Here is everything you need to know about tonight's NXT Roadblock show in New York:
How to Watch NXT Roadblock Tonight:
TV Channel: The CW Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
NXT Roadblock Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
NXT Roadblock Location:
Location: The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
Match Card (Announced):
Giulia (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c) for both the NXT Women's and NXT Women's North American Championships
Oba Femi (c) vs. Moose for the NXT Championship
The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Fraxiom for the TNA World Tag Team Championships
Ethan Page vs. Je'Von Evans in a New York City Street Fight
Roxanne Perez vs. Jordynne Grace
