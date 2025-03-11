Seth Rollins Gives An Update On Becky Lynch's Future In WWE
Becky Lynch reportedly agreed to a new deal with WWE months ago, but she has not yet returned to television.
While fans of The Man are growing increasingly impatient by the day, her husband was not able to provide much of an update on when the former Women's World Champion will be back to doing what she does best.
Seth Rollins was a guest on WFAN Monday ahead of his cage match with CM Punk on Raw, and was asked about where things currently stand on a Becky Lynch comeback to pro wrestling.
"She took a few months off, she did some television and film projects. She's gearing up to get ready to come back. Don't know when that is going to happen just yet, but she is active. She is not retired. She has not mentioned anything about retirement. There are future plans for her in professional wrestling."
Lynch has not been seen in WWE, save for some promo materials and a few public appearances, since last May when she lost a steel cage match to Liv Morgan on Raw.
At last word, WWE was still figuring out creative plans for The Man ahead of WrestleMania 41. Which, time is quickly running out for those sorts of things to be finalized.
Less than 40 days remain on the calendar before the 'Showcase of the Immortals' in Las Vegas.
