Triple H Reveals What Paul Heyman Is Doing To Help Bron Breakker
Paul Heyman is playing a big role in Bron Breakker's development in WWE.
The current WWE Intercontinental Champion, who turned 27 last October, has been widely viewed as one of the future top stars in the industry, and WWE COO Triple H is taking the necessary steps to make that happen.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Triple H revealed the person he handpicked to help Breakker reach new heights as a character: none other than "The Wiseman" Paul Heyman.
“He’s a young guy, incredibly athletic, great character, he’s a sponge. I have Heyman spend a lot of time with him to help develop him with his promos, to help develop his character, to help push him in a direction. Then Paul talks to me and talks to the writers about where do we want to take that, and then he’s the conduit for where we want to go to that talent.”- Triple H
WWE teased a pairing between Breakker and Heyman back in October 2023 when the duo appeared on screen together on an episode of NXT.
Breakker, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, is a two-time Intercontinental Champion.
He's set to defend his title against Finn Balor on next week's Raw in Brussels, Belgium.
