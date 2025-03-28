Steve Austin vs Bret Hart WrestleMania 13 Match To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame
For the first time ever a match will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
The announcement was made during the live overseas broadcast of Friday Night SmackDown in London, which is being aired on tape delay in the United States at its normal 8 p.m. EST start time.
The inaugural Immortal Moment to go into the Hall of Fame is arguably the greatest WWE match of all-time, Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Bret 'The Hitman' Hart at WrestleMania 13.
Austin and Hart's WrestleMania 13 contest was fought under No Disqualification Submission rules with Ken Shamrock as the special guest referee. The match ended with Austin refusing to submit to the Sharpshooter and instead passed out with blood streaming down his face to give Hart the victory.
Both Steve Austin and Bret Hart will be at the Hall of Fame ceremony, which will take place Friday, April 18 in Las Vegas.
Their match joins Triple H, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger and the Natural Disasters in 2025 Hall of Fame class.
