Kevin Owens Clashed With WWE's Old Creative Regime Over Fan Intelligence
Kevin Owens has earned his reputation of being one the smartest and blatantly honest storytellers in professional wrestling.
He's never shied away from calling out ridiculous wrestling tropes on screen, and apparently spent years pushing back against the old creative team behind the scenes.
Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely recently sat down with Owens to discuss the change in creative philosophy with Paul 'Triple H' Levesque now WWE's Chief Content Officer. One significant shift that KO has noticed under the soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer is a bigger focus on remembering history. More specifically, recent history.
“Our fans are smart and watch our product and pay attention. [They] remember things, and can remember things a lot better than other people that were in charge before thought they would," Owens said. "I guess [the old creative team] didn’t remember half the stuff we did. The fans do because the fans care and pay attention to what we do."
Owens recalled getting into a number of arguments with people in charge prior to Levesque taking over. When he would point out similarities in the scripts or match cards on a weekly basis, Kevin was was essentially told it was fine because the fans wouldn't remember.
He would often push back, saying that mentality was insulting to the intelligence of the WWE Universe.
"Triple H does not think like that. He knows fans remember and he applies it and uses it. It makes the product way better, in my opinion. When I was a kid watching, when I was 12, 13, 14, even though I was just a kid, I watched it and remembered everything. When The Sultan showed up, I knew it was [Rikishi]. Why is he The Sultan? Our fans are smart. It’s great to see the product leaning into that now.”
Kevin Owens is expected to appear on SmackDown tonight in London, as he is just weeks away from facing Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41.
