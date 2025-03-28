Nic Nemeth Slams Fans And Goldberg On Social Media After Match Clip Goes Viral
Former TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth is always willing to speak his mind and an exchange of social media posts Thursday certainly garnered the attention of those wrestling fans who follow him.
At WWE SummerSlam 2019, back when Nic was still wrestling as Dolph Ziggler, he faced off against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. It was a very quick, albeit brutalizing, loss for Nemeth.
The match was short enough that Goldberg, for reasons currently unknown, was able to post their entire encounter on his X account earlier this week. His caption simply read, 'Be careful what you ask for."
Nemeth wasn't tagged but noticed the post on Thursday and decided to write back, "Or even what no one but Goldberg asked for."
Some fans decided to clap back at the former WWE Superstar. One gentlemen told Nemeth that he was only good at selling, I'm paraphrasing, and that he was lucky to even be in the ring with Goldberg. That comment prompted a fairly quick response.
"You are free to believe anything you tell yourself, but that doesn’t make it accurate," Nemeth wrote "'Kinda lucky to have been in the ring with him…and not end up in a hospital', is much more accurate tho. Thanks for following."
It's unclear at this time if Nemeth was being genuine with his comments, or just trying to get a rise out of people online.
Goldberg did develop a reputation for injuring his opponents throughout his career, especially during his earlier days in WCW.
Bret 'The Hitman' Hart has long blamed Goldberg for causing the end of his career after a reckless kick at Starrcade 1999 gave him a concussion.
Goldberg is currently getting ready for his retirement match, which is reportedly going to take place later this year in WWE.
