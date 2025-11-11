WWE Shop Reveals List Of Top Merchandise Sellers For 2025

WWE just gave a shortlist of superstars more leverage in their next contract negotiations.

The WWE Shop revealed which superstars are the top merchandise sellers of the year. They published a list consisting of ten names in alphabetical order. The list included three women and seven men, along with two superstars who made their return to WWE in 2025. One superstar on the list made their debut this year.

John Cena also makes his inevitable return to this list in his last year as an in-ring competitor.

WWE Shop's top merch movers

AJ Lee | WWE

AJ Lee made her shocking return to pro wrestling in September for the first WWE PLE to air live on ESPN. Lee returned to face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch with her husband CM Punk. The shocking return resulted in a win in Indianapolis and a spot on WWE Shop's top sellers list for the year.

Alexa Bliss also appeared on the list after her return to pro wrestling at the Royal Rumble in February. While the list didn't rank the superstars, Bliss, Lee, and Rhea Ripley represented the women. Evidently, passionate WWE fans are quick to act on the feeling they receive from nostalgic acts.

Alexa Bliss | WWE

Jacob Fatu, unfortunately, dealt with injuries during the year and is currently off WWE television again, though his absences haven't caused much of a decline in his merchandise sales. In just a bit more than two years in WWE, Fatu has made a huge impact on the product, and the fact that he's a top seller tells you everything you need to know. He notably won the United States Championship from LA Knight this past April at WrestleMania 41.

The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, will likely be a mainstay on this list for as long as he's an active superstar. His part-time schedule hasn't interfered with his ability to sell merchandise and draw audiences, though.

Jey Uso has also capped off a phenomenal year with a sport in this top sellers list. Uso won the Royal Rumble and beat Gunther by submission at WrestleMania 41 for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Jey Uso | IMAGO / MediaPunch

Penta made his debut on Monday Night Raw in January of this year and joins WWE World Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk as top merchandise sellers.

Full list

Alexa Bliss

AJ Lee

CM Punk

Cody Rhodes

Jacob Fatu

Jey Uso

John Cena

Penta

Rhea Ripley

Roman Reigns

Some notable absences from the list include Dominik and Rey Mysterio, both of whom missed out despite Dominik's rise this year, fan-favorites AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton, and many others.

