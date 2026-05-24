Street Profits Screwed Out of World Tag Team Titles at Saturday Night's Main Event

There's no denying it, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins should be the World Tag Team Champions.

The Street Profits faced off against Logan Paul and Austin Theory of The Vision in the main event of Saturday Night's Main Event, and all four men put on an absolute show for the crowd that packed into the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Ford and Dawkins knew they were going to be outnumbered, and they were ready for it at every turn. Bron Breakker attempted a sneak attack on the outside, but Ford leap frogged the spear attempt, which allowed Dawkins to send the Unpredictable Badass flying over the commentary desk with a big shoulder tackle.

Back in the ring, Big Dawks laid out Theory in the middle of the canvass and Ford followed with a sky-high frog splash from the top rope. The match was most certainly won, but Paul Heyman grabbed Theory's foot and put it on the bottom rope before the referee counted to three.

A furious Montez Ford then chased after Heyman on the outside, but ended up getting blasted with a Logan Paul right hand. The Maverick had loaded up his fist with brass knuckles, and Ford was out cold. Paul rolled him back into the ring, where Theory covered to retain the titles.

After the match was over, Bron Breakker hit the ring and added insult to injury with massive spears to both Ford and Dawkins. The show closed out with Breakker raising the arms of his Vision stablemates.

A message to EVERYONE... 😤



The Vision stands tall to end #SNME. pic.twitter.com/53AVCBQ4qy — WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2026

There were two other title matches on the card Saturday night as Penta defended his Men's Intercontinental Championship against Ethan Page, and Scream Mode put their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on the line against Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch also faced off against Sol Ruca in a non-title match, and things didn't exactly go to plan for The Man. Here's everything you may have missed from Saturday Night's Main Event in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results:

Jade Cargill | WWE

Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab defeated WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match. The all-star trio of multi-time Women's World Champions had this match won, but a premature celebration allowed Cargill to drop Ripley with a massive pump kick. She then hit The Nightmare with a Jaded slam to pick up the win for her team.

Sol Ruca defeated Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch via Disqualification. Ruca had The Man fighting for her survival from start to finish. Lynch could barely get a moment to collect herself, let alone get in her offense. She ended up getting disqualified after pulling referee Jessika Carr in the way of Ruca as she was coming off the top rope.

Post-match, Lynch clocked Ruca with the Women's IC Title and laid her out with three Manhandle Slams. Becky later ran into SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, who informed her that because of her actions, she will now defend her title against Sol Ruca at Clash in Italy.

Penta defeated Ethan Page to retain the Men's Intercontinental Championship. This was an incredible back-and-forth contest that had the Fort Wayne crowd on their feet throughout. After Penta kicked out of an avalanche power slam, a frustrated Ego tore off the top turnbuckle pad. Page ended up being driven into the steel chest first and the champ hit the Penta Driver to score the three count.

Paige and Brie Bella defeated Nia Jax and Lash Legend to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Scream Mode were able to overcome a notable size disadvantage to hang onto the gold. After Paige saved Brie from getting pinned with a well-timed dropkick, the anti-diva caught Jax with a sunset flip into a high-stack pinning combination. Brie gave her tag team partner a little extra leverage with a foot on her backside to help keep Nia down for three.

Austin Theory and Logan Paul defeated Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to retain the World Tag Team Championship. After a spectacular tag team bout, The Street Profits had the gold won after a Ford frog splash. Theory was down and out, but Paul Heyman put Austin's foot on the bottom rope to keep his guys in the match. A furious Montez went after The Wiseman, and got clocked with brass knuckles by Logan Paul. He rolled Ford into the ring, where Theory covered for the victory.