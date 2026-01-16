Street Profits Update Amid Lengthy Absence From WWE Programming
What's going on with The Street Profits?
The duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins has been noticeably absent from WWE programming for close to three months. Their last televised match came back on the October 10 edition of Friday Night SmackDown when they unsuccessfully challenged The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championship.
Ford and Dawkins did appear on a couple of WWE Main Event tapings during the weeks that followed, but completely vanished after they defeated Los Garza in a quick tag team match on October 24.
During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, veteran pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer was able to provide just a bit of an update on what is going on with the multi-time tag team champions.
"Neither if the Street Profits are hurt," Meltzer wrote." The decision was just made to take them off TV to allow them to freshen up."
Meltzer did not provide any more context, so what exactly he meant by 'freshen up' is anyone's guess. This could be WWE trying to manufacture an 'absence makes the heart grow fonder' type of situation, or perhaps the characters of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will be presented differently upon their eventual return.
The Street Profits are coming off a strong 2025
Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were the creative victims of extenuating circumstances in 2024. Their alliance with Bobby Lashley carried them to a WrestleMania XL victory over Karrion Kross and The Final Testament, but they soon found themselves in limbo when Lashley made the jump to All Elite Wrestling.
They started to gain their footing again by the end of the year and really kicked things into gear heading into WrestleMania 41.
The Street Profits won the WWE Tag Team Titles last March and then defended them against #DIY and the MCMG in a critically acclaimed TLC Match WrestleMania weekend, which, in hindsight, definitely should have been held at The 'Showcase of the Immortals' inside Allegiant Stadium.
The SmackDown Tag Team Division only continued to heat up in the months that followed and culminated with an even bigger Six-Team TLC Match for the tag titles at SummerSlam.
Teams like the Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, and Fraxiom unfortunately took a bit of a back seat once SmackDown returned to a two-hour format, but perhaps that pendulum will swing back the other direction now that the Blue Brand is three hours once again.
A potential return date for The Street Profits has not been reported. We'll provide more information just as soon as it becomes available.
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
Latest On Roman Reigns' Return And Shift In WWE WrestleMania 42 Plans
Major Update On Possible Undisputed WWE Title Match For WrestleMania 42
WWE SmackDown Preview (1/16/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com