Street Profits Update Amid Lengthy Absence From WWE Programming

What's going on with The Street Profits?

The duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins has been noticeably absent from WWE programming for close to three months. Their last televised match came back on the October 10 edition of Friday Night SmackDown when they unsuccessfully challenged The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Ford and Dawkins did appear on a couple of WWE Main Event tapings during the weeks that followed, but completely vanished after they defeated Los Garza in a quick tag team match on October 24.

The Street Profits | WWE

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, veteran pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer was able to provide just a bit of an update on what is going on with the multi-time tag team champions.

"Neither if the Street Profits are hurt," Meltzer wrote." The decision was just made to take them off TV to allow them to freshen up."

Meltzer did not provide any more context, so what exactly he meant by 'freshen up' is anyone's guess. This could be WWE trying to manufacture an 'absence makes the heart grow fonder' type of situation, or perhaps the characters of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will be presented differently upon their eventual return.

The Street Profits are coming off a strong 2025

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were the creative victims of extenuating circumstances in 2024. Their alliance with Bobby Lashley carried them to a WrestleMania XL victory over Karrion Kross and The Final Testament, but they soon found themselves in limbo when Lashley made the jump to All Elite Wrestling.

They started to gain their footing again by the end of the year and really kicked things into gear heading into WrestleMania 41.

The Street Profits won the WWE Tag Team Titles last March and then defended them against #DIY and the MCMG in a critically acclaimed TLC Match WrestleMania weekend, which, in hindsight, definitely should have been held at The 'Showcase of the Immortals' inside Allegiant Stadium.

Street Profits | WWE.com

The SmackDown Tag Team Division only continued to heat up in the months that followed and culminated with an even bigger Six-Team TLC Match for the tag titles at SummerSlam.

Teams like the Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, and Fraxiom unfortunately took a bit of a back seat once SmackDown returned to a two-hour format, but perhaps that pendulum will swing back the other direction now that the Blue Brand is three hours once again.

A potential return date for The Street Profits has not been reported. We'll provide more information just as soon as it becomes available.

