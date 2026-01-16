Major Update On Possible Undisputed WWE Title Match For WrestleMania 42

What does WWE have in mind for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas?

Drew McIntyre is the new Undisputed WWE Champion after defeating Cody Rhodes in a 3 Stages Of Hell Match on the January 9 edition of SmackDown in Berlin, with an unlikely assist from a rival.

Jacob Fatu made his return on the show and went after McIntyre during the third fall Cage Match, but then ‘The Samoan Werewolf’ set his sights on Rhodes, which allowed McIntyre to crawl out of the cage for the win.

What could that mean for all three superstars heading into WrestleMania 42 in April?

According to the newest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is currently considering a Rhodes vs. Fatu vs. McIntyre match for the Undisputed WWE Championship for the show. A rematch between Rhodes and McIntyre is the other possibility being discussed.

The report states that multiple sources within WWE stated that the changing of the title from Rhodes to McIntyre was decided “within 48 hours of the match taking place,” as were the change of plans for WrestleMania 42.

No longer bored at work pic.twitter.com/GMt3pqzgNg — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 10, 2026

It adds that Paul Levesque decided the rumored Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match for the third time in four years “would lead to audience fatigue.”

McIntyre was reportedly vocal that the title change was “the best thing” for everyone and that Rhodes agreed, thinking that it would be “fresher” if he were chasing the title rather than defending it entering the April PLE.

Rhodes had a 159-day run as champion, defeating John Cena last August at SummerSlam.

Will Cody Rhodes win back the Undisputed WWE Championship?

Cody Rhodes | Netflix

While there has been speculation that Rhodes will regain the title before WrestleMania 42, that seems unlikely at this point.

The addition of Fatu into the mix would make for an intriguing road to WrestleMania, especially if he does earn a championship match at the biggest show of the year.

Fatu has had a lot of fan support since arriving in WWE in June 2024, where he debuted on SmackDown by attacking Rhodes and joining Solo Sikoa’s rogue version of The Bloodline.

Should both Rhodes and Fatu be in the title picture entering WrestleMania 42, that means that the Men’s Royal Rumble winner could come from Raw, where CM Punk currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship.

Punk defeated Bron Breakker on the January 5 episode to retain the title.

He’ll defend the championship on next week’s Raw in Belfast against Finn Balor.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

CM Punk Rumored To Be WWE 2K26 Cover Star

WWE SmackDown Preview (1/16/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

New Details Emerge On Powerhouse Hobbs' Rumored WWE Debut

Update On Tiffany Stratton's Injury Status And Return To WWE Television