Major Bands Rumored To Perform Special Entrances At WWE WrestleMania 41
If there's an event that best encompasses the vibe of a rock show, it's WWE WrestleMania. And according to new reports, the "Show of Shows" may just become a concert after all.
While speculation has mounted over potential live performances at WrestleMania 41, there appears to be come clarity as to who will be receiving special entrances, with one reportedly scheduled for each night.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select provided some clarity on the situation Friday, indicating there will be at least two live bands performing at WrestleMania this year, the first of which has been long speculated.
Sapp reports Living Colour is currently slated to perform CM Punk's entrance theme "Cult Of Personality" in the main event of the first evening, as he faces Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Punk will make the entrance with Paul Heyman in his corner, just as he did in 2013 when the band accompanied him to the ring at WrestleMania 29.
This is Punk's first WrestleMania match since that evening, one in which he lost to The Undertaker while the latter's iconic undefeated streak was still alive. He would leave WWE the following year.
MORE: Big E Just Confirmed A Major Superstar's Return At WWE WrestleMania Week Event
The entrances are not expected to stop there, however.
Sapp indicates Slayer is scheduled to play former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest to the ring for his match against Drew McIntyre. That match is set to be contested as a Sin City Street Fight. Priest, unlike Punk, has never received a special entrance at WrestleMania.
That match is set for the second night, as the full WrestleMania card comes into picture.
