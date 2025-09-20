WWE Hall of Famer Makes Debut At AEW All Out 2025
Beth Phoenix is All Elite.
Phoenix shocked the pro wrestling world when she appeared during the opening match at AEW All Out on Saturday afternoon. Phoenix appeared during the Copeland and Christian Cage vs. FTR match. Phoenix initially helped Copeland and Cage win the match, but things took a horrific turn after the match ended.
During the bout, Stokely Hathaway illegally got involved. As Copeland and Cage were about to win the match, Hathaway pulled the referee out of the ring, so that he couldn't finish the three count. After that happened, mysterious music played and Phoenix -- now Beth Copeland -- appeared.
Phoenix ran down to the ring and speared Hathaway out of his shoes. She then lifted Hathaway onto her shoulders and walked him out of the arena.
Copeland and Cage went on to win the match. Phoenix ran down to the ring and celebrated with them, but Cage and Copeland were soon attacked from behind by FTR, Nick Wayne, and Kip Sabian. FTR handcuffed Copeland to the ropes and then turned their attention to Phoenix.
FTR approached Phoenix and she kissed Copeland. She then attacked FTR and tried to get in as many strikes as she could. She got in a nice flurry of offense, but was soon apprehended. With Copeland watching, FTR dropped Phoenix with a double team piledriver off of the top rope.
Beth Phoenix the champion
Beth Phoenix is a three-time WWE Women's Champion and a one-time WWE Divas Champion. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.
This isn't the first time that Phoenix has mixed it up with some of Copeland's opponents. Prior to their match together at WrestleMania 36, Phoenix was attacked and hit with an RKO by Randy Orton.
It's unknown at this time whether or not Phoenix has signed any kind of regular contract with AEW. There are many potential matches for her to have in the company. Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, Kris Statlander, Megan Bayne, and others would be dream matches.
