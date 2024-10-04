The Blue Meanie Amends "Mr. McMahon" Misconception about "Over The Edge" 1999
In the wake of Netflix’s documentary “Mr. McMahon”, chronicling the life and times of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, former WWE Superstar The Blue Meanie amended a prevailing misconception regarding blood in the ring following the death of Owen Hart in 1999.
Owen Hart died on May 23, 1999, during the “Over The Edge” pay per view, after a quick release mechanism attached to his harness triggered and released him, causing him to fall 78 feet into the ring. EMTs and emergency medical personnel removed Hart from the ring after attempting lifesaving procedures, and Hart died hours later at Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, MO. Vince McMahon made the decision to continue the live event, a decision that remains controversial amongst wrestling fans and discussed in the documentary.
During Episode 4 of the “Mr. McMahon” documentary, wrestling historian Dave Meltzer stated that WWE Superstars wrestled near blood on the mat that belonged to Hart through the remainder of the event. However, The Blue Meanie, who was in the arena that night and wrestled on the “Sunday Night Heat” taping prior to the pay per view, provided an updated account as to who’s blood – rather, who’s fake blood – was located in the ring where Hart landed.
In a text shared with Conrad Thompson, cohost of the podcast “83 Weeks” with Eric Bischoff, Meanie wrote:
“There’s a misconception that when Owen [Hart] died and the show went on that his blood was in the ring. It wasn’t his blood. On Sunday Night Heat, Goldust and I wrestled The Hardys with Michael Hayes in their corner. After the match, there was a Blood Bath on The Hardys. Matt Hardy put his ‘bloodied’ arm on the mat, coincidentally where Owen would later fall. And it stayed there the remainder of the show.”
Blue Meanie also gave more specifics on the amendment during Episode 236 of his podcastMind of the Meanie.
