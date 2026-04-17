The First Look at WrestleMania 42's Stage Drops Ahead of Show

The WrestleMania stage reveal has been a fixture of WWE's programming ahead of the biggest show of the year.

Unique set staging for WrestleMania is part of the allure of the brand and over the years, WWE has produced some of the most iconic and memorable stages in the history of live entertainment.

On Friday afternoon, the WrestleMania 42 stage was revealed in a post on social media by Chris Denker. The stage has a vibe similar to last year's, with a massive WWE logo at the center of two enormous screens. The stage also features two pillars that say "WrestleMania" on them.

As previously reported, seats are available on the stage itself for both nights of the show. This is a similar feature to last year's stage, which was available to the families of those in WWE and sponsors.

The full WrestleMania 42 stage reveal is available here:

We got to reveal the WrestleMania 42 set! Unreal to be standing in this ring. #WrestleMania @wwe @espn pic.twitter.com/xPHfNPUPUI — Chris Danger (@thechrisdenker) April 17, 2026

What's the best WrestleMania stage in WWE history?

Earlier this week, The Takedown on SI revealed the top 10 WrestleMania stages of all-time. The list included many fan favorites, including the roller coaster theme for WrestleMania 33, the Hollywood theme of WrestleMania 39, the simplicity of WrestleMania 17, the bright lights of WrestleMania 34, and the attempt at something new at WrestleMania 9 featuring a gladiator coliseum.

Like last year, this year's WrestleMania 42 event is being held inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and April 19. Last year at this time, WWE had announced New Orleans as the host city for WrestleMania 42, but plans changed, and the event was moved after WWE shattered record revenues last year in Las Vegas.

WrestleMania 41 | WWE

Ticket sales have been slow for this year's event, but the shows are still tracking to be among the biggest live gates WWE has ever had, thanks to recent promotions that boosted sales.

The WrestleMania main events feature four of the biggest stars that WWE has. On night one, Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton. Pat McAfee will be in Orton's corner. On night two, CM Punk will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns.

In the women's division, Rhea Ripley will challenge Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship, AJ Lee will defend her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan will challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women's World Championship, and much more.