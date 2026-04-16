WrestleMania 42 Ticket Sales Spike After SmackDown

The road to WrestleMania has looked a little different compared to recent years.

The mix of rising stars having their first WrestleMania moments and veterans looking to maintain their high spot on the card should make for a great experience this weekend. The main events of each night of WrestleMania feature superstars over 40-years-old, while stars like Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je'Von Evans are making their WrestleMania debuts in big ways.

The WWE World title scene on SmackDown raised eyebrows when Pat McAfee was inserted into the story as the man in Randy Orton's ear, prompting Orton to become ruthless again.

Fans are still left wondering how a former NFL punter and WWE commentator can advise a legend-killing 14-time WWE World Champion in pro wrestling. On the other hand, WWE and TKO are reaping the benefits of their decisions.

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes | WWE

Most recent sale worked

Pat McAfee announced on SmackDown that the prices of WrestleMania tickets were 25% off over the weekend. WrestleTix is reporting that over 2,000 tickets were sold for WrestleMania Saturday, April 18, while 600 extra tickets were sold for WrestleMania Sunday, April 19.

A criticism of WWE on this road to WrestleMania has been the slow pace in which their tickets are being sold, but as we get closer to the first bell ringing this Saturday, it looks like they're headed for another successful weekend.

WrestleMania Saturday

Sat • Apr 18, 2026 • 3:30 PM

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV



Available Tickets: 1,872

Available Combo Tickets: 1,180

Current Setup: 45,767

Tickets Distributed: 42,715



📈 +2,105 since the last update (4 days ago)

📅 Days until show: 4

🔢 Total # of seats… pic.twitter.com/8rxxrwdPOY — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) April 14, 2026

WrestleTix is also reporting that both nights of WrestleMania have sold just over 40,000 tickets.

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas also hosted WrestleMania 41 last year. According to WWE, 58,538 fans made it to WrestleMania Saturday, while 60,103 fans made it to WrestleMania Sunday. The slow movement of ticket prices this year is a boiling point from years of overpricing since the WWE-TKO merger in September 2023.

WWE ticket prices are too high

CM Punk | Netflix

The TKO merger and the recent involvement of celebrities in pro wrestling have given some fans the impression that WWE is prioritizing profits at the expense of the core values that make pro wrestling fun for the average fan.

WrestleMania 42 two-day combo tickets first went on sale in September 2025. Since then, WWE has tried multiple promotional tactics to increase sales, including an Austin 3:16 day ticket promotion.

On March 16th, WWE slashed prices down 31.6% to celebrate Stone Cold Steve Austin's 3:16 day. Most recently, WWE brought prices down 25% just one week before the big show. The most recent sale ran from Friday to the end of WWE Raw this past Monday.