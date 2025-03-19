The Great Khali Discusses A Potential WWE Return
The Great Khali is one of the largest wrestling stars of all time, but that doesn't necessarily mean he's looking to bring his stature back to WWE right now.
The 52-year-old is a major star in India to this day, running wrestling events, working in media, and thriving as an entrepreneur. He's constantly asked about a potential WWE return one day, but it doesn't seem like that may be in the cards, at least on a full-time basis.
Khali appeared on Rewind Recap Live, and was directly asked about whether or not he'd go back to WWE.
“I don’t think so, going back to WWE. I’m doing so many things," he said. "CW, I have a restaurant business. I have lots of commercials. So many events in India. I’m busy all the time. I don’t want to come back to WWE. I want to come and just say, ‘Hello. Hi.’ Check in a little bit. Royal Rumble. Not permanently. Permanently? No. I’m doing so many things."
Khali was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, and has made select cameo appearances over the years. His last official match with the company was The Greatest Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia in 2018.
H/T Inside The Ropes for the transcript.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Slashes Prices On Hulk Hogan's WrestleMania Suite Package
The 25 Most Memorable Trish Stratus Moments On Her 25 Year Anniversary
Alexa Bliss Removed From WWE WrestleMania Weekend Event