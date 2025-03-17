WWE Slashes Prices On Hulk Hogan's WrestleMania Suite Package
WWE and On Location have slashed the price of Hulk Hogan's Real American Suite at WrestleMania 41.
Originally put on sale for $9,500, the experience includes a seat in a premium luxury suite for both nights of WrestleMania, all inclusive food and beverages, Hulk Hogan themed souvenirs, a Topgolf event hosted by The Miz, a meet-and-greet with Hogan himself, and much more.
The price drop to $6,950 likely means sales for the suite have been lackluster and the company is worried about being unable to offload them with just over a month to go until WrestleMania.
Hogan has seen a string of bad press recently. In the past week alone, Scott Steiner called him a "mother******" in an interview and accused him of trying to get him thrown in jail. A day later, news broke that Hogan left kids crying at a meet-and-greet event for his Real American Beer launch in New York.
WrestleMania 41 is set to take place on April 19th and 20th from Allegiant Stadium is Las Vegas, Nevada. The current match card includes Cody Rhodes vs John Cena for the WWE Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship, Gunther vs Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Iyo Sky vs Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship.
