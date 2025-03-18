WWE NXT Star Cried When Told About Royal Rumble Appearance
WWE NXT star, Jaida Parker, cried when she heard she would be making an appearance in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match.
In an interview with No Contest Wrestling, Parker opened up on how much the Rumble appearance meant to her and what her mindset was going into it.
“They reached out to me, they let me know, and I was informed of being in the Rumble. I tried to hold back all the tears that I had built up because it has not been an easy journey at all. There’s days when you question everything and you question yourself. For me to get that reassurance, I told my mama, I was like, ‘You can’t tell me God ain’t real.’ You can’t. Because there’s no way in hell that I can go through all these trials and tribulations and then still end up on top. That ain’t nothing but God."- Jaida Parker (h/t Wrestlezone)
Parker continued:
"I cried. I called my mama, and I was like, ‘We gonna do this, and this is my chance to show the world, the WWE Universe, in front of millions of people who the hell Jaida Parker is, and that’s exactly what I did.”
MORE: Ultra-VIP John Cena WrestleMania Experience On Sale For Eye-Popping Sum
Parker entered the match as the 16th entrant and then was tossed over the top rope by Jordynne Grace. Like Parker, Grace was a surprise entrant in the match from TNA.
Parker is a member of the NXT roster and has been feuding with Kelani Jordan more much of this year. Parker defeated Jordan earlier this month during an episode of NXT on the CW.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Slashes Prices On Hulk Hogan's WrestleMania Suite Package
MJF And Bad Bunny Appear In Newest "Happy Gilmore 2" Trailer
WWE Adds "The Roast Of WrestleMania Featuring Tony Hinchcliffe & Friends" To WrestleMania Weekend
John Cena Trolls Fans With First Instagram Post Since WWE Raw Rant