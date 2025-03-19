Alexa Bliss Removed From WWE WrestleMania Weekend Event
Alexa Bliss has will not be attending WWE World during WrestleMania weekend.
Bliss was announced and advertised for the event following her surprise return at February's Royal Rumble PLE in Indianapolis. However, yesterday a fan noticed her page was missing on the event site and took to X to ask Fanatics about her status.
Hey Fanatics Events I can't find Alexa on your page? Where is she?- @Rogman3000 on X
The Fanatics Events account responded, saying:
Hi, Roger! Regrettably, Alexa Bliss is no longer attending. Please send me a DM if you have any questions! -Marissa- @fanatics_events on X
It is unclear at this time why she has been removed from the event
Bliss is reportedly rumored for a major WrestleMania 41 storyline. During a &A session with WrestleVotes, famed columnist Bill Apter said, "I don't know exactly what's going to happen except I've heard she will be planned in some major angle there, and something will happen at WrestleMania will blow open, wide open, what she's doing,"
Apter later added, " I believe if she's making a WrestleMania appearance, it will be tied into the Wyatt's. Don't know in what form or what fashion. But I'd look for that to happen."
Bliss has not appeared in action since she took part in the Women's Elimination Chamber match on March 1st.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Slashes Prices On Hulk Hogan's WrestleMania Suite Package
The 25 Most Memorable Trish Stratus Moments On Her 25 Year Anniversary
John Cena Trolls Fans With First Instagram Post Since WWE Raw Rant
Kevin Nash Says The Rock And John Cena Should Replace Travis Scott With This WWE Legend